Much Needed Rain Hits St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

It was a wet and rainy couple of days in St. Cloud as nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell from the last couple of thunderstorms.

On Monday night, St. Cloud added another 0.18 inch to the 1.21 inches that fell on Sunday night into Monday morning.

St. Cloud State meteorology professor Bob Weisman says that before Monday, St. Cloud was in 6th place for the lowest amount of January through June precipitation.

Weisman also says to keep in mind that the state is coming off record rainfall in 2019.