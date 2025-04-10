Multiple road closures in St. Cloud on Friday April 11 for Earth Day 1K and 5K runs

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud is asking that drivers be aware of several road closures for the Earth Day 1K and 5K runs on Friday, April 11, 2025.

For the kids’ 1K run, West St. Germain Street will be closed from 4th Avenue South to 10th Avenue South beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The following roads will be closed from approximately 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the 5K: – West St. Germain St. from 5th Ave. S to 7th Ave. S

– Sixth Ave. from West St. Germain St. to 2nd St. N

– Riverside Dr. SE from East St. Germain St. to the south dead end.

Drivers should plan alternative routes.