National Weather Service Issues Air Quality Alert for Minn.

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of Minn. on Tuesday.

Smoke drifting southward from wildfires in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada are the cause of the alert.

Counties north of Wright County are experiencing an Orange Air Quality Alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS is advising anyone traveling north with children, elderly or people with respiratory issues to limit outdoor exposure.

They say they will continue updating air quality issues as more smoke is expected to drift southward from Canada in the coming days.