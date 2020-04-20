National Weather Service puts Central Minnesota on Wildfire Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning today in the area of Central Minnesota.

The combination of strong winds and minimum humidity are critical an ideal igniter for wildfires. The counties of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton and Wright are all included in the warning for today.

People are the number one cause for wildfires, so do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and make sure to check any burning done recently. A spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning will expire at 6 p.m.