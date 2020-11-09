NCHC Releases Schedule For 2020-21 Season

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The men’s hockey team finally knows when they will be dropping the puck on their season. The NCHC released their 104 game slate on Monday starting December 1st in Omaha.

The first part of the schedule includes ten games in the Omaha pod during the first three weeks of December. This includes four games against the west division and two games against divisional opponent Western Michigan.

Once the calendar turns to 2021, the Huskies will be playing only divisional opponents with the puck dropping on January 1st against UMD at home.

The NCHC mentioned that no decision has been made on if fans would be allowed in the pod or during home games. For the pod, the NCHC stated in their press release that “The collective membership and Douglas County (NE) Health Department will have the authority over whether fans will be allowed in the Pod.”

As for home games, the conference stated that the decisions would be left up to the institutions and county authorities.