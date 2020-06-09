New Alternative Fourth of July Celebration Planned for St. Cloud

For 74 years the St. Cloud area has been recognizing the 4th of July with grand fireworks displays and tributes. This year, the night of bright lights and commemoration will be celebrated a little different.

The event this year is named “Salute to July 4th”. The new celebration format will include a brief and meaningful fireworks salute from an alternate location, a daytime aircraft flyover salute to the St. Cloud area, an online virtual “Best Of” St. Cloud area fireworks show and an online educational tribute to the history of Independence Day.

For the fireworks salute, St. Cloud area community members are encouraged to look and listen from their doorsteps or backyard for the Salute at 10:00 pm Saturday July 4th. St. Cloud residents will find out which direction to look and listen shortly before 10:00 pm Saturday July 4th. The location will be posted on local media outlets and on the St. Cloud Area Fireworks page.

St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Board Chairman Jason Bernick said there will be no organized Fireworks activities in Hester or Wilson Parks this year. He also said that no pyrotechnics will be launched from a barge on the Mississippi River.

Bernick adds, after careful consideration of all aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic with local, state and federal officials, the St. Cloud Fireworks Committee determined a modified St. Cloud Area July 4th Celebration is the best course of action to both recognize the significance of July 4th 2020 and provide a safe way for the St. Cloud Area to celebrate July 4th.