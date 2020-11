By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s, Inc. has announced the grand opening of a brand-new store in Otsego.

The Otsego location will become the 59th store for the 99-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer.

President and CEO of Coborn’s Inc says, “our goal is to serve the Otsego community with the freshest products and the friendliest service to make our guests raving fans.”