New Contactless Parking Options in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For those looking for an easier way to pay for parking in St. Cloud, a news method has arrived.

The City of St. Cloud is now using an app called ParkMobile to give visitors a contactless method to pay their parking meter fees. ParkMobile allows users to pay for and extend their parking session from anywhere.

The ParkMobile app will be available for more than 3,000 parking spaces throughout St. Cloud’s downtown area. More than 2,000 of these parking spaces are situated in the parking ramps.

The app is available for download on Apple devices as well as Android. The app format is very simple and allows users to extend their spot time from the app. No more rummaging through your car for extra coins.

For more details on the change or ParkMobile you can visit https://www.ci.stcloud.mn.us/700/Parking.