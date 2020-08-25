New Fareboxes and Payment Options Coming to Metro Buses

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus has announced that new fareboxes and fare payment options will be coming to all buses later in 2020.

New touchless pay options will be available, which include using the new Metro Bus Smart Ride Card or the Smart Ride App.

Passengers will still have the ability to pay using cash and Smart Ride Tickets for short-term use and Metro Bus encourages customers to begin using up their “old” fare media which include:

Metro Bus tokens which will no longer be valid for use in the new fareboxes

31-Day Passes, 7-Day Passes and 1-Day Passes will be transitioned to new media. The current passes will no longer be valid

Current 10-Ride Passes will no longer be valid

Change cards will no longer be available or accepted after the transition

Metro Bus says the transition over to the new farboxes will take place overnight on a weekend late in 2020 and the date is yet to be determined.

For more information on the new payment options, visit their website here