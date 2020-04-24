New Guidelines for Re-Opening Buildings and Facilities

A new executive order from Gov. Tim Walz allows non-customer facing businesses to reopen if they have a COVID19 Preparedness Plan in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines reminding business owners that their water systems should be flushed before re-opening buildings and facilities after the prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions

When a building has been closed for a long period of time, it is good to make sure that both hot and cold water lines are flushed through all points like showers and sink faucets at highest and lowest temperatures. to make sure everyone is getting the best, cleanest water. Full guidelines can be found on the CDC website.

The City of St. Cloud will be flushing major water mains in the commercial areas of town to make sure that when building owners flush their own plumbing, they will get the freshest water possible from the water mains. Businesses that are not authorized to open yet should still visit their buildings to check for any leaks or maintenance flaws.

For more information on water system flushing in St. Cloud please visit the St. Cloud Public Utilities webpage or contact them at 320-255-7225.