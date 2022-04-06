New K9 Officer Looks to Herd Up Criminals

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park Police Department welcomed a purebred German Shepard named Bosco to the department this week.

Officer Andrew Lehmkuhl will be Bosco’s handler. The two started their 15-week training on March 28, and have built a strong relationship during their training.

Waite Park has recently reinstated its K9 Program. The program was halted in 2019 when Parker, another German Shepard was reassigned to the St. Cloud Police Department due to budget constraints.