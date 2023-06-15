Grace Jacobson / News Director

A new law protects Minn. election workers from threats, harassment and intimidation.

The new legislation took effect Thursday.

Minn. joins a growing list of states with laws to protect election workers.

Sec. of State Steve Simon says that “since the 2020 election, in Minn. and across the country, election workers have been targeted for simply doing their jobs.”

The new law makes it illegal to:

Intimidate election workers;

Interfere with the administration of an election;

Disseminate personal information of an election official;

Obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is occuring;

Tamper with voting equipment or a ballot box;

Tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list or polling place roster;

Access the statewide voter registration system without authorization.

Anyone found in violation of this law would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties of damages and up to $1,000 for each violation.