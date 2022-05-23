New Mental Health Crisis and Detox Facility Hosting Grand Opening Tuesday in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You’re invited to tour and learn more about the services of the new Central Minnesota Mental Health Center’s new crisis and detox facility.

There will be an open house to celebrate the new facility along with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can tour the new 12,000 square foot building and see how this facility will serve the residents of Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties.

The facility offers a more spacious crisis detox center and additional residential crisis care beds, the facility will better care for individuals in a mental health crisis who would otherwise have nowhere else to go but the emergency room, which is not ideal for someone who needs mental health services.

The facility is a collaboration between CentraCare, Stearns County, Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, law enforcement and local legislators. Stearns County applied for, and received, state bonding money to pay for the building; the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center purchased the property.

The new facility is located at 1321 13th Street North in St. Cloud.