Newcomers Flourish in Huskies Dominant Win.

By Carl Goenner / @carl_goennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey earned their first win of the season on Friday night.

Goaltender Emilia Kyrkko earned her fourth collegiate shutout as the Huskies shut out the Lindenwood Lions 5-0. St. Clouds’ Alice Souriol, Sofianna Sundelin, Siiri Yrjola, and Sydney Lamb each had two points in the win. The Huskies penalty kill successfully killed off all 4 penalties in the game while the powerplay capitalized on both chances.

The Huskies started slow but had a lot of opportunities in the first period. After St. Cloud State killed off a Lindenwood powerplay, Alice Souriol netted the first goal of the game as time expired in the first period.

St. Cloud State killed two more penalties in the second period and Sofianna Sundelin gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead headed to the third period. Husky freshman Sydney Lamb earned her first career point with an assist on Sundelin’s goal.

Lamb earned her second assist of the night in the third period. She took a shot and Marie Moran tipped it into the back of the net extending the Huskies lead.

Freshman Julianne Labbe then capitalized on a 5 on 3 powerplay to score her first career goal and make the score 4-0.

A late Lindenwood penalty in the third period put the Huskies on the powerplay once again. Husky freshman Maria Mikaelyan used the opportunity to blast a powerful shot into the back of the net.

The Huskies finished the game with a 5-0 victory moving to 1-0 on the year.

After the game, Head Coach Mira Jolouso discussed how she assessed the team’s play with so many new faces. “I’m very very proud of them and how they were able to execute our systems already.” “They are way ahead of schedule”.



The Huskies will take on Lindenwood tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

You can hear that game live on 97.5 RadioX with Carl Goenner and Brian Moos on the call.

Photo Credit: Nathaly Delgado.