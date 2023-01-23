‘Night of the Stars’ Fundraising Event is Back for School District 742

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A St. Cloud School District 742 tradition is returning.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, LEAF’s Night of the Stars is coming back to the stage. The St. Cloud Local Education and Activities Foundation is hosting its annual “Night of the Stars” benefit for the District 742 school-based activities and educational opportunities.

Photo Credit: LEAF 742

“Night of the Stars” started in April 2002 as part of LEAF’s successful fundraising efforts to save Junior High activities which faced elimination due to the budget cuts made by the district. It then became an annual fundraising event celebrating the important contribution of activities and developmental opportunities to a comprehensive education.

The event also promotes the impact of the growing LEAF endowment fund. “Night of the Stars” is a variety show format with students and staff showcasing their talent.

This year’s program is moving to the Tech High School Auditorium stage instead of the Paramount Theatre. More than 20 high energy acts including selections from Broadway musicals, vocal, instrumental solos, collaborations, comedy sketches and vocal and instrumental large ensembles are performing.

There are two performances on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th, curtain time is 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on the LEAF webpage. By the way, seating is general admission and is limited to 700 tickets.