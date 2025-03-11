No one injured in a barn fire in Grove Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

GROVE TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in barn fire in Grove Township.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the owner, 38-year-old Jonathon Klaphake, called the Stearns County Emergency Communication Center stating he could see smoke coming from a turkey barn and that there was a skid loader on fire inside the building.

Klaphake had been spreading fresh bedding in the barn prior to the fire.

No people or animals were in the barn at the time of the fire.