No one injured in building fire in Getty Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

GETTY TWP., Minn. — No one was injured in a building fire in Getty Township on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., on February 5, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a possible building fire at Centre Pallet and Lumber.

The caller reported that there was smoke coming out of the boiler room attached to one of the buildings.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says there had been recent electrical issues, and it was believed that the insulation started on fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the boiler room of the building.