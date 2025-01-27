No one injured in gun-involved robbery at Ninth Avenue Xpress

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a robbery that occured at Ninth Avenue Xpress in St. Cloud.

Around 8 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2025, SCPD Officers responded to the store on 9th Avenue North where the clerk said a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers say the store clerk was not injured and is OK.

No further information is available at this time.

This is an acitve investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.