No one injured in tractor fire in Eden Lake

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

EDEN LAKE, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured when a tractor caught fire in Eden Lake.

Around 11:30 a.m., on Monday, February 3, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call of a tractor on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found the tractor parked in a canvas-style hoop shed.

Investigators say the owner of the tractor, 59-year-old Rodney Salzl, had plugged the tractor in the night before.

27-year-old John Salzl arrived at the farm and saw flames from the side of the tractor’s enclosed cab.

The fire damaged two other parked tractors nearby and the canvas covering the shed.

No one was injured in the fire.