Nominate Sauk Rapids Next Citizen of The Year

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Do you know anyone who has helped out the community of Sauk Rapids? Well then you can nominate them to be Sauk Rapids next citizen of the year.

The award recognizes an individual who has given their time and talents to make a positive impact in the Sauk Rapids community. This could be anyone from a faith based organization to civic organizations. Anyone in the community is eligible.

To Nominate someone visit the Sauk Rapids government center or visit the Sauk Rapids’ website.