Nonprofit recognizes outstanding individuals during Recovery Month

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Central, Minn. nonprofit will recognize three people for their contributions to the field of recovery as part of National Recovery Month.

The Recovery Community Network (RCN) will recognize Monique Bourgeois, Voni Hovland and former news broadcaster Don Shelby.

Bourgeois is the Chief Community Relations Officer for NUWAY Alliance.

Hovland is the Intimate Partner Violence Treatment Program Coordinator for the St. Cloud VA.

The Chair of the Board of Directors for the Recovery Community Network says the three honorees “have helped to make treatment accessible and to lower the shame and stigma that often surrounds substance use disorders.”

The honorees will be recognized at the annual RCN banquet on Saturday.