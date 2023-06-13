Northeast Minn. Under Burning Restriction

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR is activating burning restrictions for Northeast Minn. Wednesday.

Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties will be affected.

Burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste; fireworks cannot be lit outside city limits; and campfires are only allowed in an established fire ring at a home, campground or resort.

The burning restriction will be in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner.

The DNR says that will be when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.