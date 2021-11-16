Northstar Link Annouces Holiday Schedule for St. Cloud, Becker and Big Lake

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Northstar Link announced its holiday schedule.

Northstar will not be operating on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s holidays. Northstar also released a modified schedule which it will be following on November 26 and December 24.

Northstar Link is a service of the counties of Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne and Stearns in cooperation with Metro Transit. The bus service is operated by St. Cloud Metro Bus, and features stops to and from St. Cloud State University to and from Big Lake.