NorthStar Link Reduces Travel Schedule Due to COVID-19

The Northstar Link will be joining the Northstar Rail in reducing its schedule to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The new changes include two southbound trips in the morning to meet the train and two returning trips northbound.

In the afternoon, there will be two southbound trips to meet the train and then two northbound trips in the evening. The new schedule will also implement no Fabulous Friday or weekend services. For more information and updates, stay tuned to the Northstar Line website.