Nov. 22-24 road closure in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A portion of Monticello’s downtown will be closed for three-days next week.

Beginning Monday, westbound Broadway Street will be closed between Highway 25 and Walnut Street through Wednesday.

The City says traffic will be closed those few days for crews to replace the signal pole and move it back from the intersection.

It’s part of Monticello’s Downtown Roadway and Pedestrian Improvements Project with final projects scheduled to complete in 2024.

Detours will be posted.