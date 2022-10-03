November is Election Month; Here’ What You Need to Know

By Nyah Adams / News Director

November 8th is only a month away; here’s what you need to know before heading to polls.

In Minnesota, there are a few different ways you can register to vote. You can either register online, on paper or in-person on election day.

To check your voting status, visit the Secretary of State website.

To find your polling place, enter your location and the nearest location will show up for your precinct.

If you have any questions about voting in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Voter Reference Guide.