NSIC Releases Schedule For SCSU Women’s and Men’s Basketball

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After suspending all sports competition through December, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has announced a schedule for the St. Cloud State women’s and men’s basketball teams.

To minimize travel and potential exposure of COVID-19, the Huskies will play one opponent per weekend, playing the same team on back-to-back days at one site.

St. Cloud State will play a total of 16 games over an eight-week period.

The Huskies open the 2020-21 season traveling to Upper Iowa on January 2nd. Their first home game will take place on January 8th against the University of Mary.

Fan attendance and ticket information will be available in the upcoming weeks.