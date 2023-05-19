May 19, 2023
Nutritionist Gives Eight Foods to Lower Stroke Chances
Jakub Blum / Reporter
May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
The National Stroke Association is providing ways for people to learn about strokes and the resources and opportunities that can help prevent people from having one.
Nutritionist Dr. Michael Garko says blood clots can be very dangerous, leading to serious health issues such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack and stroke.
He says certain foods and spices help to dissolve blood clots, lowering the chances of having one of those serious health issues.
Dr. Garko suggests eight clot-busting foods and nutrients to include in the diet.
They are:
- Ginkgo biloba
- Garlic
- Vitamin E
- Turmeric
- Green tea
- Leafy greens
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Red clover
He also says an additional spice to consider is cayenne pepper, which contains a small compound of blood-thinning properties.