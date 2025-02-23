Oak Park man in custody for burglary and assault

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

OAK PARK, Minn. — One man is in custody regarding a home invasion burglary where the suspects assaulted the homeowner.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest 19-year-old Ethan Weckman of Oak Park, who was accused of participating in the burglary.

When a deputy of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Weckman’s residence, Weckman fled into the house.

After several hours of attempting to establish contact with Weckman, deputies entered the home under the authority of a search warrant.

Weckman was found hiding inside the house and was arrested without further incident and brought to Wright County Jail.