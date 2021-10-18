October 26: Project Connect At River’s Edge Convention Center

Nyah Adams / News Director

Project Connect is an event held in St. Cloud at the River’s Edge Convention Center from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. October 26th to help community members access services offered by governmental, non-profits and other agencies.

The services offered at the event are; Housing, clothing/winter gear, youth programs, mental health, veteran’s, legal resolution, medical care, vaccinations, doctor visits, and more.

Project Connect is also accepting donations of coats, hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and hats. Donations can be dropped off at: St. Cloud Area Association of Realtors, at 2109 Troop Drive in Sartell, or at Edina Reality, at 110 Division Street in Waite Park.

You can learn more about the event and donations by visiting Project Connect Saint Cloud on Facebook.