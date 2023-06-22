Officer Involved Shooting Puts One in Hospital

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in St. Joseph.

The Stearns and Benton SWAT Team assisted St. Joseph Police execute a search warrant at a resident in the 200 Block of Able Street East Wednesday.

They attempted to apprehend a suspect in a Threats of Violence and Firearm case when shooting broke out.

Officers inevitably transported the subject to the St. Cloud Hospital after performing emergency medical treatment on scene.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Stearns County Sheriffs say there is not threat to the public.