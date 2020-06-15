St. Cloud Police Officer Shot While Making Arrest Monday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud Police Officer was shot in the hand as officers were making an arrest early Monday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton, at 12:09 a.m. police responded to a call to make a weapons arrest.

While officers tried to stop and detain an 18-year-old male suspect from St. Cloud, the man ran on foot. Officers were able to chase the suspect down in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South.

The report says the suspect physically resisted the arrest and fired a gun at an arresting officer. The officers did not return fire and were able to take the man into custody.

The injured officer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The suspect also received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.