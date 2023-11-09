Officials investigating phone scammer claiming to be Wright County sergeant

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police Department are investigating a series of scam calls from a man claiming to be a sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office got word Tuesday of the scammer when a person he tried to call asked for a callback number. That callback number was not a Buffalo phone number.

Buffalo Police are also investigating a similar call.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies may call from time-to-time during an investigation but if you are not expecting a call from a deputy, do not answer the call and contact them yourself.

Anyone with more information into the investigation should contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.