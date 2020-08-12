Oliver Kelly Farm Ready to Re-Open for Saturday Programs in Fall

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Oliver Kelly Farm in Elk River will welcome back visitors for special Saturday programs starting August 22.

Visitors will be able to view the historic 1850s farmstead and trails located on the shores of the Mississippi River and get an up-close view of the animals and gardens.

The historic site will be open for five Saturdays from August through October and a reduced admission ticket will be available for $8.

Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at 651-259-3015. Limited number of walk-up tickets will also be available.

For more information on the Farm’s re-opening, visit their website here