One Dead, One Injured in Highway 10 Sherburne County Crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say one person died and another is injured after a two-car crash in Sherburne County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in Becker on Monday.

Police say 89-year-old Betty Wolff and 91-year-old Lowell Wolff from Becker collided with 25-year-old Cole Johnson of Thief River Falls at the intersection of Highway 10 and Edgewood Street.

Officers brought Betty and Lowell to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Lowell later died.

Betty is being treated at the hospital for her serious injuries.

Police say Johnson sustained no injuries from the crash.