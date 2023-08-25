Aug 25, 2023
One Dead, One Injured in Highway 169 Motorcycle Crash
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Police say one man is dead and another woman is injured in a Highway 169 motorcycle crash.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in Livonia Township.
Police say 42-year-old Timothy Pittman from Princeton, Minn. traveled southbound on Highway 169 when his motorcycle went into the median and crashed.
They say Pittman did not wear a helmet at the time of the crash.
His passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Anderson from Circle Pines, Minn. experienced minor injuries.
Officers transported both to local hospitals.
They say Pittman later died from his injuries.