One Dead, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Sherburne County Crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say one man is dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County over the weekend.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday in Baldwin Township.

Officers say 67-year-old Timothy Keller of Cambridge crossed Rum River Drive in his car at the off ramp from 169 when he struck an SUV.

The SUV then crossed the center median and hit a dump trailer being pulled by a pickup.

Police 38-year-old Stephanie Timmins and 11-year-old Leighton Timmins in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Officers brought Keller to a local hospital where he later died.