One hurt in Wright County “careless driving” crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MIDDLEVILLE TWP., Minn. — A man’s “careless driving” resulted in a crash that hurt one person in Wright County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 35 West and County Road 7 Southwest in Middleville Township.

Wright County Sheriffs say 40-year-old Isadore Mallak from Wadena was driving northbound on County Road 7 when he failed to stop at the stop sign. That’s when 40-year-old Christopher Gallagher from Cokato hit him going eastbound on County Road 35.

Mallak was driving a semi-tractor with a grain trailer.

Firefighters needed to extract Gallagher from his car at the scene.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for minor injuries.

Mallak was not injured from the crash and was cited for careless driving at the scene.