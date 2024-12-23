One in custody after a burglary at Security Coin and Pawn store in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One man is in custody after attempting to steal items from Security Coin and Pawn in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says around 9 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, the store owner entered the store and found it was in disarray, and heard someone in the back.

Upon arrival, 57-year-old Troy Meleen from St. Cloud, was interrupted as he was attempting to steal items from the business.

Meleen was arrested without incident and transported to Stearns County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police

Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at

www.tricountycrimestoppers.org