Aug 24, 2020
One Killed in Fatal Crash on County Road 9 Near Richmond
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
One man was killed in a single vehicle crash on County Road 9 near Richmond last Wednesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. when 69-year-old Michael Spleiss of Richmond was heading south on County Road 9.
He hit multiple driveway approaches before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on a fence line.
Deputies pronounced Spleiss dead at the scene of the accident and the crash remains under investigation.