One Killed in Fatal Crash on County Road 9 Near Richmond

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was killed in a single vehicle crash on County Road 9 near Richmond last Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. when 69-year-old Michael Spleiss of Richmond was heading south on County Road 9.

He hit multiple driveway approaches before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on a fence line.

Deputies pronounced Spleiss dead at the scene of the accident and the crash remains under investigation.