One Killed in Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Near New London Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One woman was killed in a crash on Highway 23 near New London on Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. when 60-year-old Pamela Woltjer of New London was heading south on Highway 23.

Woltjer was driving a dump truck and went off the road into the ditch. She rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.

Deputies pronounced Wotljer dead at the scene of the accident and she was not wearing her seat belt.