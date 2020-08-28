One Killed In Head-On Crash Near Holdingford Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was killed in a head-on crash near Holdingford on Thursday night.

The Stearns County Communications Center received a call just before 7:30 p.m. from a witness who said one of the vehicles was on fire and the other driver was trapped and not responding.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Westbrock of Holdingford was heading north on 190th Ave and attempted to pass another vehicle who was also traveling in the same lane.

Thirty-three-year-old Russell Heitzman of Avon was heading south on 190 th Ave when the two vehicles collided near the crest of a hill.

The Holdingford Fire Department responded to the scene and began life-saving efforts.

Deputies pronounced Heitzman dead at the scene and Westbrock was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.