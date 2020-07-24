One Man Arrested in Big Lake Homicide Investigation

By Blake Theisen / News Director

A body was found in a Big Lake home yesterday morning resulting in one arrest and an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to a Sherburne County press release, Big Lake Police and Sherburne County Sheriffs received a call on Thursday morning from a man saying that his adult son had indicated he had just killed his mother.

When police arrived at the home, they took 20-year-old Eric Jordahl into custody on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and found a deceased female. The identity of the deceased is currently being withheld from the public pending identification from a medical examiner and notification of family members.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.