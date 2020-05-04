One Vehicle Accident Near Holdingford

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A vehicle crashed into a field leaving a man with minor injuries Sunday near Holdingford.

Seventy-one year old Eddie Dillon of St. Cloud was driving just after 7 a.m. in his compact SUV southbound on County Road 3 towards County Road 17 when he failed to stop at the T-intersection and went into a field.

Dillon was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Mayo Ambulance and Holdingford Fire Department assisted.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.