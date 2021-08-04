Accident on Interstate 94 Leaves Fridley Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a crash on an Interstate 94 ramp in St. Wendel Township left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday evening, 37-year-old Kenneth Turner of Fridley was traveling west on I-94 when he attempted to exit to County Road 159. Turner then lost control, and rolled many times.

He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.