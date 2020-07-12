Online Registration for August Primary

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For those eager to vote, the voter registration for the August Primary is now available online.

Pre-registration for the August Primary will be open until July 21st. Those who register on or before July 21st will have their names placed on the roster at their polling place for the August Primary, August 11, 2020.

The online application can be found at mnvotes.org. Any other questions can be directed to the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 320.656.3920, or email elections@co.stearns.mn.us.