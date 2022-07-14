Voter Registration for Primary Available Online in Stearns County Through July 19

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The August 9th primary day in Minnesota is just a few short weeks away and Stearns County officials are letting eligible voters know they can pre-register to vote online until July 19.

Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels is reminding residents that voter registration applications are online can be accessed at mnvotes.org. Voters may register or update their existing registration.

Voters who register on or before this date will have their names placed on the roster in their polling place for the Primary Election Day.

Schriefels adds when someone pre-registers, credentials are verified prior to election day. This saves time at the polling place by having information pre-checked beforehand. If you do not pre-register you’re required to show proof of identity when you vote on election day.