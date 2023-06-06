Orrock Township Motorcyclist Dies in Crash with Pickup

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Sherburne County Sheriffs are investigating a crash that killed an Orrock Township man.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sherburne County Roads 4 and 5.

According to police, 51-year-old David Sherping approached the intersection on County Road 4 when a pickup truck on County Road 5 made a left turn in front of him.

The turn caused the motorcycle to collide with the pickup, throwing Sherping from the motorcycle.

Police pronounced Sherping dead at the scene.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Robert Swift of Becker, sustained no injuries.