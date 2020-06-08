Owner Sets Barns on Fire near St. Augusta

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two barns in Maine Prairie Township near St. Augusta went up in flames on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Kimball and South Haven Fire Departments were sent out just before 6:30 p.m. to respond to the fire. When they arrived, one barn was already burnt to the ground and the second one was fully engulfed in flames.

Forty-seven-year-old Benjamin Fox of South Haven who was the owner of the barns told deputies that he was attempting to burn one of the barns due to it being old and unsafe.

Fox did have a burning permit, but not for the barns. Fox was issued a citation for burning prohibited materials.

The Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.