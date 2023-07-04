Pale Swallow-Wort Impacts Monarchs

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR is concerned that a weed negatively impacts monarch butterflies.

Pale swallow-wort is the DNR’s July Weed of the Month.

It’s toxic to many insect larvae and being in the milkweed family, female monarchs will lay their eggs on the plant.

The plant can also displace common milkweed, reducing prime habitat for monarchs.

Pale swallow-wort’s leaves are shiny, green to yellow in color and oval to heart-shaped with a pointed tip.

When in bloom, its small flowers are star shaped and form in clusters, ranging in color from pale pink to reddish-brown.

The DNR says it’s generally found in disturbed areas such as old fields, woodlands and brushy areas.

All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed in Minn.

The DNR does not recommend mowing to remove the plant as it can cause seed dispersal.